Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 89.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 867,208 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Bank of America by 6.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,633,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,233 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164,156 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Bank of America by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218,779 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $350,740,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,090,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,150,000 after acquiring an additional 349,711 shares during the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 844,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,907,086. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average of $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $210.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 33,902,623 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. Insiders have bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

