Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino's Pizza were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Domino's Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Domino's Pizza by 54,606.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 114,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 114,673 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 92.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 18,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Domino's Pizza by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,090,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Domino's Pizza by 16.0% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $293,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,398.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,125 shares of company stock worth $4,201,177. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Cfra raised Domino's Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Domino's Pizza from $333.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domino's Pizza in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino's Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.86.

Shares of DPZ stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $398.70. 6,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,821. The business has a 50 day moving average of $405.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.08. Domino's Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.38 and a 52 week high of $435.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33.

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $967.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.92 million. Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino's Pizza, Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Domino's Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

