Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $359,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 376,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,934,000 after buying an additional 188,403 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 97.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $83.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,376. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.16. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $86.30.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

