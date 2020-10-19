Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRIG. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 46,113.0% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,443,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 61,310,962 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 780,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,207,000 after acquiring an additional 345,632 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $8,229,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 321,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 231,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 30,883 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Shares of VRIG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.88. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,315. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.40. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $25.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.