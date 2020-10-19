Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $14.24 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,095 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $14,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.78. The company had a trading volume of 70,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,248. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $42.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.80.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

