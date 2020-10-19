Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,886,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,039,384,000 after purchasing an additional 447,549 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,048,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $21,230,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 214,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,069,000 after buying an additional 198,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 348.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 239,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,630,000 after buying an additional 186,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.00.

NOC traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $316.17. 7,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,336. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $330.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.79. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01. The stock has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

