Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

XOM traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.21. 495,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,025,189. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.03. The company has a market cap of $144.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

