Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.86 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 63,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the third quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 176,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,393,172. The firm has a market cap of $195.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.07 and a 200-day moving average of $134.07. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

