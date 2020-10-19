Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.89 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.5% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 563,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,985,000 after buying an additional 19,020 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $477,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $380,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 102.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $22,597,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total value of $100,030.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,116,955.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total value of $286,121.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,358 shares in the company, valued at $748,867.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $230.66. 26,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,175. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.31. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $247.82. The company has a market cap of $146.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. Accenture’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.58.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

