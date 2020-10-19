Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.71 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 71.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,588 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.5% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.9% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $75,000. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 108,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,126,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $22,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.54.

American Tower stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $242.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,732. The firm has a market cap of $107.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.44. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. American Tower’s payout ratio is 58.99%.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $345,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,740,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,525 shares of company stock worth $6,870,712 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

