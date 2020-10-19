Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.51 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,048,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714,710 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,012,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,986,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,433,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,325 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 929.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 646,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $352,017,000 after acquiring an additional 584,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,583,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $861,421,000 after acquiring an additional 577,342 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BLK traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $658.74. 5,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,602. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $659.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $573.97 and a 200 day moving average of $541.06. The stock has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total value of $24,201,574.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total value of $1,253,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,248 shares of company stock valued at $25,664,846. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $661.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.42.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

