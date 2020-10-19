Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $9.75 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $16.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,556.39. The company had a trading volume of 32,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,465. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,525.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,436.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $1,069.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,970.00 price target (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,703.33.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.