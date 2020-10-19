Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.0% during the third quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 26.8% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 36.9% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 140,515 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,359,000 after buying an additional 37,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 132,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,885,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.63. 346,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,875,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $240.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.28.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

