Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.62 Million in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 64.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.50.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $223.36. 8,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,605. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.22, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $227.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

