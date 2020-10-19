Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWB. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 39.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $194.77. 7,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,692. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.05. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $199.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.