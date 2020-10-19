Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Equinix during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the second quarter worth $43,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Equinix during the third quarter worth $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Equinix by 24.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at $60,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $2.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $815.26. 1,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,080. The company has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.71, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $773.57 and its 200 day moving average is $721.89. Equinix Inc has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $704.00 to $782.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $730.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $821.00 to $876.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $791.40.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.24, for a total value of $191,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,662.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.64, for a total transaction of $830,228.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,532,639.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,807 shares of company stock worth $5,333,657 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

