Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth $2,333,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess stock traded up $5.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $543.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.98 and a beta of 0.52. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.49 and a twelve month high of $561.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $477.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.80.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.88.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.91, for a total value of $1,827,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,992 shares in the company, valued at $15,531,284.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.68, for a total transaction of $1,221,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,584 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,829.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,017 shares of company stock worth $29,924,704. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

