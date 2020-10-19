Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,211 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 27.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 134.6% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 261.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.13, for a total transaction of $36,582.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,136.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.19, for a total value of $5,078,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,172 shares in the company, valued at $15,014,656.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,880 shares of company stock worth $20,504,788. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $725.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $719.05.

Shares of ISRG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $752.55. The stock had a trading volume of 11,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,548. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $778.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $708.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $613.19. The company has a market capitalization of $88.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.15, a P/E/G ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.