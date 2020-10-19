Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 131 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BofA Securities downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.86.

In other news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,957.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,942.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MMC traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $114.52. 9,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,516. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $120.97. The company has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.09.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

