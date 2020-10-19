Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 659,638 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,649,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659,638 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.72% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $56,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 33,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 71,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 650,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter.

BSCL traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.30. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,700. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.33.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.