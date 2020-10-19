Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 919 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in Paychex by 76.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.92.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.66. 6,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,471. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $90.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,169,174.86. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $5,162,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,419,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.