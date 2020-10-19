Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 94 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,035.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.04.

UNP traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $209.71. The company had a trading volume of 23,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,158. The stock has a market cap of $142.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.66. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $211.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

