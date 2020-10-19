Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,697 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Walmart by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 47,399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,292 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,585,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $151.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

