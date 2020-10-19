Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 117,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Motco grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $126.47. 79,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,497,283. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.15.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.88.

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $149,034.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $154,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.