Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,129 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $8,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,412,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,669 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,478,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,621,000 after acquiring an additional 657,264 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,294,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,759,000 after acquiring an additional 105,889 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,845,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,761,000 after acquiring an additional 49,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,800,000.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.95. 17,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,705. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.02. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $38.67.

