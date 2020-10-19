Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 269,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 0.9% of Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $17,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 64.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 333.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 79.4% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth about $129,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.00. 3,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,239. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $66.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

