Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at $701,816,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,057,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,504,153,000 after buying an additional 2,771,230 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 21.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,204,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,621,000 after buying an additional 1,613,095 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 157.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,009,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,443,000 after buying an additional 1,228,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1,441.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,215,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Argus raised their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.02. 64,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,596,836. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average of $37.10. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $54,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

