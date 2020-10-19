Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 254 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $318.86. The stock had a trading volume of 45,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,103. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $329.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $311.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.05.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

