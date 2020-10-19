Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,443,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,108,172,000 after purchasing an additional 40,784,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,428,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,416,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,751,525 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,345,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,406,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,794,673 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $854,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 268.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,987,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $344,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,715 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $175,961.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $838,723.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 374,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,335,790.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 429,773 shares of company stock valued at $34,576,732 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.82. The company had a trading volume of 14,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 73.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.05 and a 200 day moving average of $84.50. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $87.79.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

