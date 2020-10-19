Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth $52,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $6.94 on Monday, reaching $290.81. The company had a trading volume of 64,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,948. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.94. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $287.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $280.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Argus upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.60.

In related news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 5,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.95, for a total value of $1,309,683.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,257.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.53 per share, with a total value of $361,966.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,096.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,395 shares of company stock valued at $19,886,710. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

