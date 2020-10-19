Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 229,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of ProShares Short S&P500 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 38,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

SH remained flat at $$19.58 during trading hours on Monday. 547,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,546,742. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.29. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $19.16 and a 1-year high of $33.19.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.