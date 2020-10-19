Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 727.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 666.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,506.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 49.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.75.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total transaction of $6,075,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $37,424.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,538,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTWO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.86. 14,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,321. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

