ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Shares Gap Up to $1.03

ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.03, but opened at $1.26. ARC Document Solutions shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 8,580 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.95.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.32 million during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 3.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 316,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC raised its position in ARC Document Solutions by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 450,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 23,247 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ARC Document Solutions by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 737,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in ARC Document Solutions by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,387,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 336,894 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information that have been produced in the past.

