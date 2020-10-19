ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Shares Gap Up to $1.03

ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.03, but opened at $1.26. ARC Document Solutions shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 8,580 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.95.
ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.32 million during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 3.67%.
About ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC)
ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information that have been produced in the past.
