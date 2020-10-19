Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Receives $44.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.20.

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $889,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $197,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,308,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,116 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,896. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $6,774,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 11,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.44. 58,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,095,927. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Archer Daniels Midland has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $50.81.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.