Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,796,000 after purchasing an additional 49,770 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter worth $6,962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

ADM stock opened at $49.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $50.81.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 57,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,871,774.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,381,275.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Dufour acquired 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.10 per share, with a total value of $47,252.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,800 shares in the company, valued at $866,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,116 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,896 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.