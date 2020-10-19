Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) had its price target dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 88.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.72.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $3.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $9.43.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 5.12%. Analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,196,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,093 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 384,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 68,225 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 63,285 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,434 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 45,603 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,338 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

