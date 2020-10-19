Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Shares Gap Up to $7.71

Shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.71, but opened at $8.47. Aridis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 327 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

The company has a market cap of $68.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARDS)

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

