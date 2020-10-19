Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Shares Gap Up to $7.71

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.71, but opened at $8.47. Aridis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 327 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.06.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Research analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARDS)

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

