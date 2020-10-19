Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ATZAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Aritzia from $21.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on Aritzia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aritzia from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Aritzia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.92.

ATZAF stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. Aritzia has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.84.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

