Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Raised to C$26.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AR Network reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$21.50 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of ATZ stock opened at C$22.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.31. Aritzia has a twelve month low of C$9.20 and a twelve month high of C$26.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.58.

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 13,570 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.00, for a total value of C$257,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,700 shares in the company, valued at C$165,300.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

