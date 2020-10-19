Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of AFI opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Armstrong Flooring has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $109.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter. Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 12.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 933.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 148,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 134,068 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 123,300 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,839,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 103,746 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

