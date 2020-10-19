Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) (LON:ARW) Shares Gap Up to $129.80

Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) (LON:ARW)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $129.80, but opened at $135.80. Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) shares last traded at $138.80, with a volume of 909,708 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 188.40 ($2.46).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 114.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 95.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,317.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $222.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50.

Arrow Global Group plc identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

