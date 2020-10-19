Arweave (AR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.11 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $3.02 or 0.00025865 BTC on exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $100.89 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 36.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

Arweave Coin Trading

Arweave can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

