Ascension Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. Norfolk Southern accounts for about 2.3% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 9.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 405.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 154,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,618,000 after purchasing an additional 124,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $218.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,889. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.74. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $224.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.50.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

