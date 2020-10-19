Ascension Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,045 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,045 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,000. NVIDIA accounts for 2.2% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 110,437 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 784,446 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $206,780,000 after acquiring an additional 387,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NVIDIA by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,795 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $661,582,000 after acquiring an additional 195,455 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in NVIDIA by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 365,272 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $96,287,000 after acquiring an additional 19,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,320 shares of company stock worth $87,129,970 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $549.96. 127,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,119,043. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.87. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The company has a market cap of $340.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.56, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $541.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.49.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

