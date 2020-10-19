Ascension Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,000. Texas Instruments accounts for 2.0% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 29,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on TXN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Charter Equity raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.16.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $3,467,396.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,451,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total transaction of $1,153,426.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,854.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $153.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,421,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $155.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

