Ascension Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 48,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,000. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 2.2% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $761,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.11. 109,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,086,232. The stock has a market cap of $94.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day moving average is $65.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

