Ashford (NYSE:AINC) vs. Capgemini (NYSE:CGEMY) Head to Head Analysis

Ashford (NYSE:AINC) and Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.7% of Ashford shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Capgemini shares are held by institutional investors. 62.5% of Ashford shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ashford and Capgemini, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford 0 0 0 0 N/A Capgemini 0 3 8 0 2.73

Profitability

This table compares Ashford and Capgemini’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford -58.25% -88.48% 7.00% Capgemini N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ashford and Capgemini’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford $291.25 million 0.05 -$13.85 million $7.07 0.81 Capgemini $15.82 billion 1.37 $958.72 million N/A N/A

Capgemini has higher revenue and earnings than Ashford.

Volatility & Risk

Ashford has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capgemini has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Capgemini beats Ashford on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc.(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. as of November 5, 2019.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy. It also provides applications and technology services that helps the clients to develop, modernize, extend, and secure their IT and digital environment using the latest technologies, as well as offers local technology services model. In addition, the company provides digital engineering and manufacturing services, such as infrastructure services that regroup the installation and maintenance of client IT infrastructures in data centers or in the cloud; and business process outsourcing services. It serves various industries, including consumer goods and retail; energy and utilities; financial services; manufacturing; public sector; services; telecommunications, media, and technology; and services. The company has operations in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

