Asio Capital LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1,768.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,405 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,045 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $109,968,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,135,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157,152 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,333,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,500,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $303,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,291 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2,588.4% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,071,621 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $111,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $58.05 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $240.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.28.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Argus raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

