Asio Capital LLC Has $4.49 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Asio Capital LLC cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,294 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.5% of Asio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price target (up from $528.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.49.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at $671,374,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total value of $5,137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,503,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 173,320 shares of company stock valued at $87,129,970 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $552.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $521.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $401.87. The firm has a market cap of $340.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

